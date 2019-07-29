Shortly before Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe was officially announced as President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, the congressman was on Fox News accusing Barack Obama’s administration of committing crimes.

Ratcliffe drew attention last week for the way he confronted Robert Mueller at his hearings before Congress, attacking the way he carried out his duties as special counsel and the Trump-Russia investigation. And on Sunday, he tore into Democrats by saying they “accused Donald Trump of a crime and then tried to reverse engineer a process to justify that accusation.”

“What I do know as a former federal prosecutor is it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration,” Ratcliffe said. While he said he was “not going to accuse any specific person of any specific crime,” Ratcliffe continued to speak of numerous alleged illegalities involving James Comey, Glenn Simpson, Bruce Ohr, and Obama officials who committed a “felony” by allegedly leaking Michael Flynn’s classified phone transcripts.

“The only place we can get the answers is from the Justice Department right now. The American people want that. Their faith and trust has been shaken in our Justice Department, and the only way to get that back is for there to be real accountability with a very fair process. Again, I are supreme confidence in Bill Barr’s ability to deliver that and at the end of the day, wherever the outcome may be, as long as we know that the process was fair, the evaluation was fair, justice will be done.”

Ratcliffe will replace Dan Coats, who tendered his resignation as DNI. Coats and Trump did not always see eye to eye. Safe to say the president has more in common with Ratcliffe.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Correction: A previous version of this story said Ratcliffe’s interview occurred on Fox Business. It occurred on Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com