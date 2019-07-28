Trump Announces Intel Chief Dan Coats Leaving Next Month, Will Nominate TX GOP Rep. Ratcliffe as Successor

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that Congressman John Ratcliffe (R- TX) is his nominee to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Coats is departing the Trump administration on August 15th, per the president’s tweets:

I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Axios’ report earlier today indicated that Ratcliffe was Trump’s first choice, and that POTUS was “thrilled” watching Ratcliffe grilling Robert Mueller. Earlier this month, another Axios report indicated Trump was frustrated by public comments Coats made at odds with the Trump administration, including remarks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

