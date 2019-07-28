comScore
Trump Announces Intel Chief Dan Coats Leaving Next Month, Will Nominate TX GOP Rep. Ratcliffe as Successor

By Josh FeldmanJul 28th, 2019, 4:59 pm

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that Congressman John Ratcliffe (R- TX) is his nominee to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Coats is departing the Trump administration on August 15th, per the president’s tweets:

Axios’ report earlier today indicated that Ratcliffe was Trump’s first choice, and that POTUS was “thrilled” watching Ratcliffe grilling Robert Mueller. Earlier this month, another Axios report indicated Trump was frustrated by public comments Coats made at odds with the Trump administration, including remarks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

