President Donald Trump railed against the impeachment hearing and said at this afternoon’s joint press conference he didn’t watch it today, but he was asked about one of the newest details laid out by one witness.

Bill Taylor today detailed a new call an aide made him aware of following his closed-door testimony.

Taylor testified, “In the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” he continued.

Fox News’ John Roberts asked the president about this call at the press conference with Turkish President Erdogan.

“I know nothing about that. First time I’ve heard it,” he responded. “The one thing I’ve seen that sondland said is that he did speak with me with for a brief moment. I said no quid pro quo under any circumstances.”

Roberts asked if he recalls this call detailed by Taylor.

“Not at all, not even a little bit,” Trump repeated.

