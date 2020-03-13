President Donald Trump said Friday he doesn’t “take responsibility” for a shortage of adequate coronavirus tests, before swiping at the Obama administration’s response to the swine flu back in 2009.

NBC’s Kristen Welker brought up the lag in testing, asking the president, “Do you take responsibility for that? And can you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test? What’s the date of that?”

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said. “Because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time. Wasn’t meant for this kind of an event with the kind of numbers that we’re talking about. And what we have done is redesigned it very quickly with the help of the people behind me. And we are now in very, very strong shape.”

After Trump made that comment, this old tweet of his (because there really is a tweet for everything) started circulating:

Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

At one point, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke and said, “The system was not designed — for what it was designed for it worked very well, the CDC designed a good system. If you want to get the kind of blanket testing and availability that anybody can get it or you could even do surveillance to find out what the penetrance is, you have to embrace the private sector. This is exactly what you’re saying. You can’t do it without it. When I said that, I meant the system is not designed for what we need. Now looking forward the system will take care of it.”

Trump then more directly went after the Obama administration’s swine flu response, saying “they didn’t do testing like this, and actually they lost approximately 14,000 people and they didn’t do the testing, they started thinking about testing when it was far too late.”

The president has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus a number of times over the past few weeks by contrasting it with the Obama administration’s response. As Welker noted, “The last administration said they had tested a million people at this point. You’ve been president for three years…”

“Ask them how they did with the swine flu,” Trump said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

