Trump Repeatedly Swipes at the ‘Angry Media’ in Question on Social Distancing to Dr. Birx at Presser

Today’s White House coronavirus press briefing was a little less packed than usual, partly because of hews from the White House Correspondents Association that a White House reporter is suspected to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The press conference featured Dr. Deborah Birx, who at one point received this actual question by President Donald Trump:

“I have a question for you. So we have a lot of very angry media all around this room and they want one of these seats, but because of social distancing, we are keeping them empty and they are keeping them empty. Will there ever be a time when all of those really angry, angry people — who don’t like me much to start off with, but now they really don’t like me — will there ever be a time when these seats are full, like full to the brim like it used to be? Where people are almost sitting on each other’s lap and this whole row over here is packed. And now they’re outside wanting to get in and they’re very jealous of all of these reporters. Will we ever have that again or is that something that will be -— it will look like this forever?”

Dr. Birx very diplomatically pivoted away from that question about seating for the “angry media” to reaffirm the importance of social distancing and how people can take precautions for the foreseeable future.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

