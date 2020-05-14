President Donald Trump alleged on Thursday that Democrats “would rather see our country fail,” and create “death,” than allow him to win another term in the White House.

During a Fox Business interview with Maria Bartiromo, President Trump suggested Democrats are discussing an extension to the lockdown “just for political purposes,” prompting Bartiromo to ask, “So you think that they would rather see a recession, a terrible economy, joblessness than have you get another term?”

“They would rather see our country fail. They would rather see our country fail, and you know what that means, because part of failure is death,” he responded. “They would rather see that than have me get elected. I’ve driven them crazy, I don’t know what it is.”

“You’ve upended everything and they want their power, I guess,” Bartiromo replied.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti downplayed talk of a lockdown extension going into July.

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]