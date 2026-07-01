Stephen Miller Rages Over SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Reading If It Makes You ‘Suicide Your Civilization’

Deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller unloaded on the Supreme Court Tuesday night as he claimed that the justices’ “reading of the Constitution is wrong” if it “requires you to suicide your civilization.”

The scorching take came hours after the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to Trump by ruling that the 14th Amendment guarantees automatic U.S. citizenship for virtually all children born in the country, striking down an executive order he signed on the first day of his second term.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 opinion, rejecting Trump’s longstanding argument that the Constitution does not guarantee birthright citizenship. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred, saying Trump’s order “doesn’t violate the 14th Amendment” but it “does contravene a federal statute,” which he added could be changed by Congress.

Miller, a key architect of President Donald Trump’s national deportation policy, delivered a scorching tirade during an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, rejecting the ruling outright.

“Just physically being on U.S. soil does not make you a citizen or qualified to carry on or capable of executing the inheritance of this country,” he raged.

“We have people from all over the world, from third-world nations, nations that on their own would have never invented the wheel, let alone modern technology, let alone medicine, let alone air travel. And they can just come into the country, have a baby at a hospital paid for by you and me, and then that baby is automatically a citizen? That baby can sit on a jury when he turns 18 and sit in judgment of you and sit in judgment of me and sit in judgment of our loved ones? Can decide who our mayors are? Our governors are? Our presidents are?” he said, warning that “citizenship means nothing if it is open to everyone.”

Laughing, he continued: “The idea that you could have a cruise ship filled with foreigners, and they just dock at a port for an hour and someone has a baby. Jesse, the baby is an American citizen! They can vote in every election for the rest of their lives! They can be living in a foreign country and cashing welfare checks from American citizens!”

Rounding on the ruling itself and the justices’ interpretation of birthright citizenship as a Constitution-protected right, Miller said: “Look, I know that some of the justices who worked on this, they think that they’re so intelligent. There is no possible reading of the 14th Amendment that applies to foreigners with foreign loyalties, foreign citizenship, foreign obligations, foreign everything.”

He added: “And here’s another point, here’s a pretty good clue: Your constitutional interpretation is wrong. If your ruling requires you to suicide your civilization, your reading of the constitution is wrong.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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