Tucker Carlson Bashes Dan Crenshaw as ‘Eyepatch McCain’

Tucker Carlson referred to Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) as “eyepatch McCain” on his show Monday night. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost an eye while fighting in Afghanistan.

The Fox News host first attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who recently visited Kyiv. Carlson implied the situation in Ukraine might not be as dangerous as is being portrayed.

Carlson ripped Republicans and Democrats for seeking to expand NATO, as Congress seems poised to send another $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“You may be wondering, how do you walk around a war zone like that?” he asked his audience. “It’s certainly interesting.”

The Fox News host aired a clip of a conversation between Crenshaw and Fox News host Trey Gowdy. In it, the Texas Republican ripped Republicans who do not support arming Ukraine, which displeased Carlson.

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula?” he asked. “According to congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, or really any questions at all, thinking you are a citizen, makes you ‘pro-Russia.’”

In the clip Carlson aired, Crenshaw argued that those who oppose Ukraine aid are “pro-Russia.” He also said that $40 billion in the U.S. would not buy anyone baby formula in the U.S., because he argued it’s “not a money issue.”

Carlson welcomed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) to the show. She argued leaders in both parties should not rush to assist Ukraine or to expand NATO.

“There is no imminent threat, or even long-term threat of Russia invading Finland or Sweden,” Gabbard argued. “Russia can barely hold on to a very small sliver of Ukraine right now.”

Carlson then ripped Crenshaw as an iteration of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) with an eyepatch.

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

