Tucker Carlson Calls CNN a ‘Disinformation Network’ More Powerful and ‘Destructive’ Than QAnon

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after CNN on Tuesday night and called the cable news rival “more powerful” and “more destructive” than the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Carlson brought up people on CNN talking about disinformation online and said they’re the ones who are really pushing disinformation, telling viewers that CNN is upset at the internet because “it’s exposing their scam.”

In particular Carlson referred to coverage from CNN and others about issues of race and police shootings.

“It’s worth finding out where the public is getting all this false information, this disinformation, as we will call it,” Carlson mockingly said. “So we checked. We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website. If it’s out there, we could not find it. Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter feed because we have heard she traffics in disinformation, CNN told us, but nothing there.”

He continued taking shots at CNN, and said the media talking about racism is meant to distract people from questions about Wall Street, before concluding with this:

“It takes a sophisticated operator to lie this effectively, to take the central problem of American life, which is the agonizing death of our middle class and cover it with a smokescreen of manufactured race hatred, so that no one even realizes it’s happening. You’d really need to be a — as CNN would put it — a disinformation network to pull that off. And of course the irony is… CNN itself has become a disinformation network, more powerful than QAnon and far more destructive.”

Carlson recently mocked CNN for talking about “something called QAnon” amid the national spotlight on Greene and her conspiratorial views.

You can watch a clip from the segment above, via Fox News.

