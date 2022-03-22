Tucker Carlson Calls Ketanji Brown Jackson a ‘Garden Variety White Liberal in What She Believes’

Tucker Carlson continued to pan the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson because Joe Biden had pledged on the campaign trail that he would nominate a Black woman if given the chance.

Jackson is the first Black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday night, the Fox News host criticized Jackson and claimed she thinks like “a garden variety White liberal.” Carlson also mocked Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) “Black experience.”

“Given how she got this job, most of the talk in Washington was not about what she’s done, how she thinks, what she’s like as a person, but instead about how she looks,” Carlson said. “It’s not shallow or anything.”

He played a clip of Booker praising Jackson

“I could not stop being just joyous as you were sitting in my office,” Booker said. “And I couldn’t stop bringing up to you the historical nature of this. Forgive me. I grew up in a small Black church where I was taught to make a joyous noise unto the Lord and this is not a normal day for America. We’ve never had this moment before.”

Carlson laughed. “Another lecture about the Black experience from a blue-eyed Yale graduate who in fact grew up in all-White town, the son of IBM executives,” the host said. “Is there anyone on this planet phonier than Cory Booker?”

Carlson returned to Jackson and said, “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia. In fact, we already have a Supreme Court justice like that. His name is Clarence Thomas. He is a great man, even if no one in Washington will acknowledge that.”

The host then claimed Jackson’s views are indistinguishable from those of White liberals:

What they mean when they tell you you’re getting a Black Supreme Court justice is that you’re getting yet another Democratic Party robot with the same rigid and totally predictable views as your average professional class White liberal, but who happens to be tanner than Joe Biden. So, identical – identical – to everyone else in power, just a different shade. And the shade, to be fair, does make all the difference. That’s the whole point of the exercise. Because of the way that she looks, Brown Jackson, who again, is just a garden variety White liberal in what she believes, because of the way she looks, this nominee will get nowhere near the vetting of a typical Supreme Court justice. And that, whatever your politics are, is a shame.

During her confirmation hearing, Jackson has been rigorously grilled by numerous Republican senators about her record and beliefs.

Watch above via Fox News.

