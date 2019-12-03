Last night Fox News’ Tucker Carlson mocked a number of MSNBC hosts, particularly Chuck Todd over their Russia coverage and even said at one point that “Putin, for all his faults,” doesn’t hate America as much as they do.”

(He also said last night, “I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia. And I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.”)

Tonight Carlson ripped Todd again over his combative interview with Senator John Kennedy. Todd and Kennedy clashed on Meet the Press over the senator’s comments on Ukrainian election interference. Todd remarked at one point, “You realize, the only other person selling this argument outside the United States is this man, Vladimir Putin.”

“[Kennedy] made an argument that Todd didn’t like,” Carlson said. “Todd didn’t rebut the argument. Not capable of that. So instead he did what so many do now, he accused Senator Kennedy of being an agent of Russia.”

Carlson showed the clip again and accused Todd of engaging in McCarthyite tactics:

“So in a normal time, we would all recognize that for what it was. An embarrassing and low moment. Accusing people without evidence under the cover of journalism of acting on behalf of a foreign government? There is a name for that, actually, it’s called McCarthyism. We went through a period where that happened. We learned nothing apparently, or the left didn’t. That’s literally what it is. McCarthyism. After calling people racist. It’s the press’ new favorite baseless allegation to throw around.”

He also showed video of Nicolle Wallace saying Kennedy was “peddling Vladimir Putin’s talking points” and Charlie Sykes saying “he comes off as an addled Russian asset on television.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

