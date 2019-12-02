One week after he publicly said he was rooting for Russia in its invading war into Ukraine, Fox News host Tucker Carlson again argued on behalf of Russia on his show, saying he opposed recent U.S. sanctions against that country and saying “we should probably take the side of Russia.”

Last week, after he unleashed a public outcry, Carlson retroactively claimed that he was actually joking when he had said earlier on that evening’s show, about the ongoing border war between Ukraine and Russia: “I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am.”

One week later, Carlson no longer seemed to be “joking,” as he once again offered earnest support for Russia during a conversation with House Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

“Congressman, is it odd to you, having served this country for a while and lived in it even longer, to see members of the press just going full Joe McCarthy of accusing members of Congress they don’t agree with of doing the bidding of Russia. Like where did this come from?” Carlson asked. The Fox News host did not mention the US intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of President Donald Trump, a conclusion that the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed last year.

“Think about this,” Jordan responded. “This White House who put more sanctions on Russia than ever before, this White House who gave Ukraine tank-busting Javelin missiles ,which the previous White House, which the Obama Administration wouldn’t do and somehow, the press is saying this White House is helping [Vladimir] Putin, that’s the most ridiculous claim I’ve ever heard.”

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia,” Carlson said. “And I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.”

For his part, Jordan didn’t really address Carlson’s comments, but instead pivoted and said, “I don’t get their logic at all, but I don’t get much of what they are doing through this entire impeachment inquiry that they’ve been putting the nation through over the last several months.”

Just as the week before, Carlson’s comments drew considerable scrutiny and outrage online.

But though his Russia comments sounded almost exactly the same as last week’s, Carlson closed his show on Monday without any claims that “of course I’m joking” this time.

