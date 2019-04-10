Tucker Carlson: Democrats are Attacking White People ‘For Their Race’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed during his show on Wednesday that Democrats are attacking white people “for their race.”

Carlson’s comments came during a discussion about white nationalism, White House aide Stephen Miller and President Donald Trump‘s border policies.

After playing clips of pundits on CNN and MSNBC calling Trump a white nationalist and noting Miller has “white nationalist tendencies,” Carlson said that none of the “dumb people” actually explain what white nationalism is.

“You probably still do not know, and honestly, neither do we. And that’s because they’re so very few of them in this country, probably about as many legitimate white nationalists in America as there are Russian spies,” Carlson said. “You can live your entire life here without running into a white nationalist. No matter what they tell you, this is a remarkably kind and decent country.”

Then, after noting no one called Obama out for his policies at the border while everyone is calling out Trump and calling him a white nationalist, Carlson played a clip of Turning Point USA Candace Owen’s Congressional testimony.

During her testimony, Owens said this: “There isn’t a single adult today that in good conscious would make the argument that America is a more racist or a more white nationalist society than it was when my grandfather was growing up…They want to say is that brown people need to be scared. ”

“Aha!” Carlson said. “That is the answer. It is election season. The left has nothing to sell, nothing that will make your life better, so instead they whip up race hatred and fear. Democracy succeeds when it is built on the belief that we all are in this together. When they become tests of strength between two groups that hate each other, they fall apart. Attacking people for their race is exactly how you destroy a country. That is what Democrats are doing. They know that they are doing it, it is obvious. They just don’t care.”

Watch above, via Fox News

