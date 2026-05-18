MS NOW Host Flat Out Says: I Can’t Speak for GOP Voters Because ‘I Don’t Know Them Very Well’

MS NOW host Ayman Mohyeldin admitted that he doesn’t “know” Republican voters “very well” as he tried to figure out the “problem” that led conservatives to reject Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) in favor of his Trump-backed primary rival on Saturday.

The two-term senator was defeated in the primary when Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) advanced to a runoff election set for next month.

Cassidy was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict President Donald Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial following the January 6 Capitol riots. Trump had openly campaigned against Cassidy for months, branding him a “disloyal disaster” and urging Letlow to enter the race earlier this year.

On Saturday night, the president quickly claimed victory on Truth Social, writing that “it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!”

After rolling part of Cassidy’s speech on MS NOW’s The Weekend on Sunday, Mohyeldin kickstarted the panel by discussing the vote with an admission.

“I can’t really speak for Republican voters, I don’t know them very well,” he said, before continuing to surmise that based on the “commentary” around the race, the “problem” voters had with Cassidy was his attempts to “suck up” to Trump on the campaign trail.

“Cassidy had the courage to vote to impeach Donald Trump on January the 6th, or related to January 6th, but since then has spent most of his time trying to suck up to the president, trying to warm up to the president. At one point, people have pointed out that he’s a doctor, but he voted to confirm RFK Jr.,” he said.

He continued: “And so when the president smelt that there was a little bit of blood in the water around Cassidy, and he was being disloyal to him, even though he was trying to kind of suck up to him, the president went for the kill.”

“And I think there’s a lot to unpack in terms of how much political power Trump still has in all of this. And as I said, the bigger test might be with [Thomas] Massie in Kentucky but no doubt this is a huge win for President Trump to show that he still has political power within the Republican base,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!