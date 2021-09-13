Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on Defending People ‘Desperate Enough’ With Fake Vaccine Cards

For the second time this month, Tucker Carlson has defended Americans who carry fake vaccination cards.

Less than two weeks ago, the Fox News host highlighted the arrests of more than a dozen people as part of a crackdown on those who peddle and purchase fabricated cards. The cards purported to show their holders had been vaccinated against Covid-19 when they had not.

“Buying a fake vaccination card is not a, quote, ‘serious crime,'” said Carlson at the time. “It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants.”

On Monday, he returned to the issue during a segment about potentially requiring Americans to present proof of vaccination in order to access certain services, such as air travel. Carlson played a montage of several doctors endorsing the idea, but he homed in on CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who said, “There are privileges associated with being an American, that if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Traveling and having the right to travel interstate, it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know, to board a plane.”

Carlson reacted by irrelevantly noting that Wen was born in China.

“So here you have a woman who moved to this country from China sitting authoritatively in a box on CNN lecturing Americans that their most basic birthright – the right to travel within their own country, the country they were born in – is now in fact a privilege.”

He then cited a bill introduced in Congress that would make proof of vaccination a requirement to board commercial flights, and said it was “phase one of a much larger program.”

Carlson claimed that such measures “have made large numbers of law-abiding Americans desperate enough to use fake vaccine cards, then we will move to the next phase, and this will likely happen soon. You’ll start to hear about the dangerous epidemic of fake documents out there.”

The Fox News said that the country is may be headed toward adopting “digital covid passports” as opposed to paper cards. “It’ll be so obvious,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com