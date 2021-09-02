Tucker Carlson Defends People Who Buy Fake Vaccination Cards: ‘Act of Desperation by Decent, Law-Abiding Americans’

Tucker Carlson criticized Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. on Thursday for charging 15 people as part of a scheme to sell and purchase fake Covid-10 vaccination cards. About half were charged with felonies. It is believed that some of them are healthcare workers. About 250 of the cards were sold over Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Carlson went off on Vance, and denied what the defendants had allegedly done was serious. He even called them “law-abiding Americans”:

Now these arrests will be used to justify digital health passports for the entire American population. That is true. Save this tape. In fact Cyrus Vance has already enlisted Big Tech to help rout out the the disobedient in New York. Quote, “We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms,” Vance said. “Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences.” End quote. Except that’s a lie. Buying a fake vaccination card is not a, quote, “serious crime.” It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants. You know what’s a serious crime? Forcing Americans to take drugs they don’t need or want. That’s a very serious crime. And let’s hope, in the end, someone is punished for it, severely.

The Fox News host also said that the unvaccinated healthcare workers know the science behind the vaccines better than politicians do. He said, “In good conscience they’ve risked their careers to preserve their right to bodily autonomy and now they’re in jail for that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

