Tucker Carlson Fires Back at ‘Coward’ Boris Johnson: ‘Terrified Old Woman’

Tucker Carlson lashed out at Boris Johnson after the former U.K. prime minister said he is “horrified” at the Fox News host’s “bad ideas.”

Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Johnson criticized Carlson’s opposition to the U.S. helping Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“I’ve been appalled to discover how many people — I’ve just been here for a couple days and it’s been wonderful I always have a wonderful time in Washington. But I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened by a guy named Tucker Carlson,” Johnson said. “Has anybody heard of a guy named Tucker Carlson? What is it with this guy?”

He added, “Bad ideas are starting to infect some of the thinking around the world about what Putin stands for.”

The comments came less than a day after Carlson told viewers on Tuesday night he invited Johnson on his show to advocate for arming Ukraine.

“At one point he considered coming on this show to make his case,” Carlson claimed. “Boris Johnson is a famously erudite and articulate man. If there’s one person in politics who might be able to explain how a third world war against Russia might conceivably strengthen the West and not just further empower China, it would probably be Boris Johnson.”

Carlson sang a very different tune on Wednesday and laid into Johnson for being a “coward.”

The host aired a clip of Johnson’s remarks at the Atlantic Council which he said “shocked” him.

“All these cowards in Washington are afraid of this show, Boris Johnson said derisively,” Carlson stated. “Yet, somehow he never mentioned that he is one of them. Again, we had just invited Johnson on this show hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward. We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar.”

Johnson resigned as prime minister after he was revealed to have lied about a myriad of issues.

Watch above via Fox News.

