Boris Johnson ‘Horrified’ By How Many Republicans Are Scared of Tucker Carlson and His ‘Bad Ideas’

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson said he’s “horrified” by the extent to which Republicans in the U.S. capital are cowed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his “bad ideas” on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former Conservative Party leader is meeting with Republican lawmakers in Washington D.C. to urge them to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the invasion from Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

Carlson has vehemently opposed US aid to Ukraine, an argument he has pushed to the extent of defending Putin’s bloody campaign in the country that has killed thousands of civilians, destroyed homes and flattened major cities.

Johnson brought up Carlson when asked about cyberattacks and disinformation from Russia during a talk with the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

“I’ve been appalled to discover how many people — I’ve just been here for a couple days and it’s been wonderful I always have a wonderful time in Washington. But I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened by a guy named Tucker Carlson,” Johnson said. “Has anybody heard of a guy named Tucker Carlson? What is it with this guy?”

“All these wonderful Republicans seem somehow intimidated by his perspective. I haven’t watched anything that he’s said. But I’m struck by how often this comes up.”

“Bad ideas are starting to infect some of the thinking around the world about what Putin stands for,” Johnson said. “It’s a disaster. He stands for war, aggression, systematic murder, rape, and destruction. That’s what he stands for.”

Johnson’s comments come the day after Carlson said on his Fox News show that the former prime minister was ignoring requests to appear for an interview and explain why he wants to start “World War III.” Carlson praised Johnson as “erudite” but accused him of pushing for a “full-blown war with Russia.”

