Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went on a lengthy tear Monday night about Black Lives Matter, and tore into Mitt Romney in particular for joining protests and saying “Black Lives Matter.”

Romney jointed a protest over the weekend and said, “We need to end violence and brutality and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

“Mitt just wants to make sure that Americans understand — get through their thick heads — that black lives matter. As if Americans didn know that,” Carlson mockingly said. “But accusing your entire country of racism turns out to be a pretty small price for someone like Mitt Romney. What Romney’s really worried about — what all the finance moguls finding this movement are worried about — is that someone somewhere will ask the obvious questions: ‘How much have you, Mitt Romney, personally made — how rich have you become by sending jobs overseas — working-glass jobs — by charging obscene interest rates and by otherwise harming poor and black communities economically?”

“Mitt Romney doesn’t want to talk about that at all, so he marches,” he continued. “And Black Lives Matter couldn’t be happier about it. The complicity of people like Mitt Romney gives groups like Black Lives Matter strength.”

Carlson also took a moment to warn Republicans that the idea “Democrats have gone too far this time” and the GOP is guaranteed to win in November may sound good, but it’s “totally and completely wrong.”

“If you care about a country, you’ve got to try. You ve got an obligation to try your very best to protect and defend it, no matter who is helped in November. That’s what patriotism is,” he said. “It’s not about you, it’s about America… Even as a matter of pure politics, this is a mindless analysis, it’s a stupid calculation.”

Carlson also brought up the latest polling showing Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump and said it looks like Republicans in Washington “have decided to sit this crisis out” and “haven’t bothered to explain what’s wrong” or “what is flawed about Black Lives Matter.”

