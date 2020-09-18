Tucker Carlson Guest Unleashes Rant On Being ‘Worried About Violence’ Over the Battle to Replace RBG: ‘Fascism is Really on the March’

A guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight Friday ranted about her concern that there will be violence over the battle to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

During the waning moments of the broadcast, former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes went off.

“I think that given everything that has happened since George Floyd, Tucker, I’m worried about violence,” Hakes said. “I think that, especially the left has seemed to accept that violence is a way of life. We’ve got a real war on police happening. We have police officers being gunned down sitting in their patrol cars, and people talking about Bill Barr as if he’s a traitor to the country — the attorney general of the United States.

“I can only imagine that whoever the nominee might be going to the confirmation process is going to inspire a lot of violence. I think fascism is really on the march here.”

Carlson seconded his guest’s comments.

“I think you’re right to be concerned,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]