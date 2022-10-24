Tucker Carlson Leans Into Q-Anon Conspiracy Theory, Says Democratic Party Is ‘A Child Sacrifice Cult’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a nod to fringe theories about Democrats engaging in child sacrifice on his show Monday night.

According to the Q-Anon conspiracy theory, there is a global cabal of elites who sexually traffic children and kill them. As a corollary, former President Donald Trump was working to expose the operation to the world.

During his opening monologue, Carlson said Democrats are not reaping the political benefits they were hoping to gain by speaking about abortion ahead of the midterm elections next month.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and with it a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling has had a galvanizing effect on the Democratic base, but whether it helps the party at the polls next month remains to be seen.

“They’re going to take your abortions away. That was the Democratic message for the midterm elections, coming up in just a few days,” Carlson told viewers. “But there was a problem with the messaging. So, Covid had just ended and people – not being entirely stupid – still remembered this very same Democratic party, the same people, had forced the entire population to wear paper masks like children, and then to take the shot as a condition of going outside.”

Carlson accused Democrats of selectively applying the “My body, my choice” mantra.

“Abortion politics is a total fixation of Democratic donors,” he said. “It’s the main thing they care about. Why is that, by the way? It’s a religion. It’s a child sacrifice cult. But not everyone else feels that way, even Democrats.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com