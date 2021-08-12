Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN’s Dana Bash that she not only feared for her life during the January 6 Capitol insurrection, she thought some of the violence would be carried out in a “sexualizing” way.

“I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed,” she said. “I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

Bash replied, “So it sounds like what you are telling me right now is that you didn’t only think that you were going to die. You thought you were going to be raped.”

“Yeah,” said AOC. “Yeah, I thought I was.”

On Thursday night, Carlson mocked Ocasio-Cortez for thinking that.

The Fox News host continued to highlight the case of Ashli Babbitt, the insurrectionist who was killed by law enforcement at the Capitol on January 6. Babbitt was attempting to violently overturn the presidential election and was shot as she tried to force her way through a barricaded doorway.

As he usually does, Carlson incorrectly referred to the congresswoman as “Sandy Cortez.” He then played the clip of her telling CNN she worried about being raped on January 6.

Here’s how Carlson reacted:

Sexualizing? Get a therapist, honey. This is crazy. These people were mad because they thought the election wasn’t fair. Now, you may disagree with that, but it wasn’t about you, surprise, surprise! “Sexualized the violence, I thought I was gonna be raped by Ashli Babbitt!” Imagine some Republican lady saying that about a BLM riot as thousands of rioters descended on neighborhoods and burned businesses all over the country.

Carlson said that AOC can say what she said without receiving backlash because “the people rioting on January 6 had the ‘wrong’ political views.”

Of course, the most glaring issue with the January 6 rioters wasn’t that they had the wrong political views, but rather they were rioting at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election while calling for the execution of the vice president of the United States. They did so because they believed then-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Regarding Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about being raped, as just one example, in July 2019 she confronted then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about a secret Facebook group in which Border Patrol agents had shared racist and sexist content, including photoshopped images showing Ocasio-Cortez being violently raped and in other sexually graphic ways.

Watch above via Fox News.

