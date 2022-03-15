Tucker Carlson Calls Ukrainian Flags in Twitter Profiles a ‘Partisan Position’ Because Russia’s Invasion Is ‘Highly Complicated’

Tucker Carlson told viewers on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “highly complicated foreign crisis” and that having Ukraine’s flag in one’s Twitter profile is a “partisan position,” like so.

The Fox News host opened his show by noting the two-year anniversary of the beginning of Covid lockdowns and claimed masking was “a training exercise.” Furthermore he stated, “Mandatory masking was a shock collar trying to teach Americans unquestioning obedience.”

Carlson pivoted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and drew a parallel between masking and putting a Ukrainian flag in one’s Twitter profile. He bizarrely alleged including the flag is “now mandatory” because users’ “masters at the social media companies” had guided them to do so at the behest of the White House.

Lest you think that must be a mischaracterization, here is the full quote:

In a single day last month, we watched, for example, our entire professional class dutifully change their Twitter avatars from, “Mask up!” to the now mandatory Ukrainian flag. There was no debate about doing this, no reflection. There was not even a real conversation. They just did it. Millions of people simply assumed reflexively a partisan position in a highly complicated foreign crisis, the next crisis. And as they did it, they moved in perfect lockstep. They were guided by their masters at the social media companies, who are themselves taking direction from the White House. The whole thing was like watching synchronized swimming in Pyongyang. It was an amazing performance. Most amazing of all was seeing Republican leaders join the herd. After two years of Covid training, they couldn’t help themselves. The result was the largest political flashmob in American history – Republicans, Democrats, business titans, and the media all on one side.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a “partisan” issue, nor is it “highly complicated.” Russia is engaged in a war of aggression against Ukraine and is killing thousands of civilians. The end.

Carlson has repeatedly spoken out against assisting Ukraine as it tries to repel the Russian advance. He has accused Ukraine’s government of being tyrannical and suggested it is making biological weapons.

Russian state television has recently aired clips from Carlson show.

