Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight mocked the media coverage of E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, and said Carroll herself has made “wacky statements” in trying to sell her book.

Carlson recounted Carroll’s allegations and said, “Carroll says she was devastated by what happened but she did not report it law enforcement for some reason, nor did she write about it, though she is a writer, during Trump’s presidential campaign or for the last two and a half years of his presidency.”

He mocked the media coverage and showed some of Carroll’s comments from a recent interview, including her joking about asking for his tax returns and saying that bringing rape charges against Trump would be disrespectful to women raped at the border.

“‘I wish I had asked for his tax returns.’ ‘I won’t bring criminal charges because it would disrespect women at the border who are getting raped 24/7.’ Come on. This is absurd,” Carlson remarked. “These aren’t serious statements from a rape victim, they are wacky sound bites from someone trying to sell a book. Obviously.”

Carlson also laughed out loud at the CNN exchange in which Carroll said “most people think of rape as being sexy” and Anderson Cooper took a commercial break. “How’s that for the weirdest exchange for the week?” Carlson asked.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

