Trump Drops Whopper of a Claim When NBC Anchor Asks if He’ll Testify on Epstein Files in Blockbuster Interview

President Donald Trump dropped a whopper of a dodge when NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas asked him if he would testify to Congress about the Epstein files like former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to do.

Llamas scored a big exclusive interview with Trump that’s set to air on Super Bowl Sunday, with clips rolling out in advance.

In an extended preview that aired on Tuesday night’s edition of NBC News Now’s Top Story with Tom Llamas, the subject of the Epstein files came up only once, when Trump brought it up in relation to the Clintons.

When Llamas cut in to ask if he would follow their lead, Trump claimed “they’ve already brought me”:

TOM LLAMAS: We didn’t get a chance to speak about the DOJ. I appreciate all your time and of your staff’s time. They’ve been very, very kind.

Should anybody else expect the DO J to kind of come after them like you’ve come over after some of your political enemies?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, we remember this tale. I was impeached twice, two fake impeachments, won both of them easily.

Republicans stood by me 100 percent, but I won both them. I was indicted 87 different times, and then you ask me that question.

I think I’m extremely moderate, especially for what they did to me. They wanted to take me down. I said to somebody, do me a favor, add up the counts. If I lost, you know, I won.

But if I lost these cases, add the counts and tell me, how long would I have to serve in prison? You know what they came up with? 287 years. I said, I’d better win.

TOM LLAMAS: In your mind that calculation means it’s okay for the DOJ to go after your political enemies?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I could be involved. You know, I’m the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. I could involved, but I’m not. I don’t choose to.

But when they say to me, oh, you’re going after people, I got indicted all of those times. It’s 287 years in jail.

They were willing to put, you know, they asked me a question yesterday at the press conference about Clinton because of the testimony. The Epstein thing, which turned out that I have nothing to do, and they did, about Epstein.

And they said, do you think it’s terrible what, you know, with the subpoenas and everything, and they’re disobeying the subpoenas.

And I actually said, it’s a shame. You have an ex-president, and you have, you now, the president’s wife and secretary of state. And I said, It’s a shame. It is a shame,

TOM LLAMAS: NBC News broke the story today. I don’t know if you saw it, that the Democrats are already saying, if you bring President Bill Clinton, and he has to testify, we’re bringing President Trump. What do you say to that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think they might say that, you know. But they’ve already brought me. See, I’ve been brought. They had me indicted many, many times. Many, many, times. They didn’t do that to Clinton.