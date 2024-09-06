‘That Is Completely Bananas!’ CNN’s Daniel Dale Stunned By Brand New Trump Lie About Sexual Abuse Case

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale was stunned by a new and “completely bananas” claim former President Donald Trump made during a post-court rant following an appeals court hearing.

Trump was in court Friday as an appeal was heard in the first of two trials in the E. Jean Carroll case, which resulted in a $5 million damages award and led to a bombshell $83.3 million judgment in the second trial.

The presser went on for a very long time — so long that Dale was called in twice to fact-check Trump.

His second fact-check, on Friday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, featured Dale’s shocked reaction to Trump’s claim that an old and widely-circulated photo could have been generated by AI:

DANA BASH: Going to go to who? Who else would we be bringing in right now but Daniel Dale, who was listening closely to Donald Trump. Daniel, you have a fact check. And I know that you’re zeroing in on one particular claim about a photograph. DANIEL DALE: Yeah. So a lot of repeated claims and a lot of repeat nonsense. But one thing, I think at least was new. He claimed that this now famous photo of him with E Jean Carroll could have been AI generated. That is just completely bananas! He has never a claim that before. This photo has been in circulation since 2019, and he himself has appeared to acknowledge that it’s a real photo before. He said at an event in early January in Iowa, he said, I never met this wo– Never saw this woman except 25 years ago. There’s a picture of her and her husband, who was a nice guy, and he continued, I never saw this woman other than they have a picture standing on a reception line where I’m a celebrity. I’m shaking hands or something with hundreds and hundreds of people. That’s the only picture they have. So he’s previously minimized the significance of the photo. But today he claimed that it might have been fabricated with computer technology. Clearly grasping at straws. And it’s it’s just not true Dana. DANA BASH: And I, I know you were in and out of this. I will just add that what you just quoted him saying, that he only met her once on a photo line talking about how nice that Eugene Eugene Carroll’s then husband was. He said that again in the same press conference– where he said that. Where he said where he said it was AI. So there you go. I’m glad you brought that up, because it reminded me he had a lot of things to say. So I’m glad that, that reminded me to mention that as well. DANIEL DALE: Absolutely. And I think it shows that his, his lying can veer from, from one lie to a contradictory lie in just a matter of a few seconds. Often people think of this kind of dishonesty as strategic, like what is the grand plan or play here? And I think often it’s just his is unique brain coming up with something in the moment that he thinks will get him successfully to the next moment.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.