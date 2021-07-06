Tucker Carlson Proposes ‘Cameras in the Classroom’ to ‘Oversee the People Teaching Your Children’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggested on Tuesday night that cameras be put in classrooms to “oversee the people teaching your children.”

Carlson talked about critical race theory and parents who have been publicly vocal saying they don’t want it being taught to their kids.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans — and pollsters have found this pretty clearly — think this is insane,” Carlson said. “They think you should judge people by what they do, not on the basis of their skin color.”

He called it “civilization-ending poison” and suggested monitoring teachers with cameras to see if they are teaching critical race theory:

We can’t really be sure until we finally get cameras in the classroom, as we put them on the chests of police officers, until we finally get a civilian review board in every town in America to oversee the people teaching your children, forming their minds. And let’s hope we get both of those very soon. But until we do, we can’t know exactly how widespread this is.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com