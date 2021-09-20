Tucker Carlson Rails Against Military Vaccinations, Says It’s an Attempt to Target ‘Christians,’ ‘Freethinkers’ and ‘Men With High Testosterone’

Tucker Carlson once again slammed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for mandating that all U.S. military personnel be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Fox News host called the requirement a “political purity test.”

“To this day, only 46 members of the entire U.S. Military died from the coronavirus over the last year and a half,” said Carlson. “Suicides, by contrast, kill many, many times more. In just a few months last year, 156 service members killed themselves. So military suicide is an actual crisis the Pentagon might want to address.”

The monologue then took a truly bizarre turn when Carlson claimed, “The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the freethinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anyone else who doesn’t love Joe Biden, and make them leave immediately. It’s a takeover of the U.S. military.”

Carlson’s apparent “evidence” for his claim was a slide from a U.S. Army PowerPoint he said he obtained that is meant to address concerns service members may have about the vaccine.

“This is an actual slide from it on your screen. You will notice there, the sympathetic portrayal of Satanism. ‘How many children were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine?’ the slide reads, apparently sarcastically. Then the presentation proceeds to list the so called tenets of Satanism which are taken from the Temple of Satanism website. So here you have the United States Army doing P.R. For satanists.”

Carlson cited the presentation’s claim that just three people have died from taking the Covid vaccine. He called this “dishonest,” and said, “Reports collected by the Biden administration itself indicate is actually in the thousands.”

The Fox News host didn’t cite which “reports,” but considering the vaccine was first administered to the country’s oldest and most medically vulnerable people nine months ago, it would hardly be shocking if thousands had died of causes completely unrelated to the vaccine or Covid-19 in general.

The organization cited in the slide is actually called the Satanic Temple, and the tenets he alluded to are actually fairly benign, if not good advice, such as, “One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.” Another states, “People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.”

Carlson said his show confirmed with the Army the authenticity of the PowerPoint. However, the Army stated that the presentation had not been approved by military officials.

“It’s horrifying,” he said of the vaccine mandate. “If you loved the country, you would not do this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com