Tucker Carlson is reportedly “preparing for war” against Fox News in an effort to pry himself loose from his contract with the network prior to its January 2025 end date.

According to Axios, Carlson is ready to escalate his battle with the network. A person described as a “close Carlson friend” told Axios that, up until now, the fired host has been telling friends “I want to get this done quiet and clean.” But now, according to the friend, Carlson is about to change tactics.

“We’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1,” Carlson’s friend told the outlet. “His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”

A Carlson source told Axios that the fired host “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.”

And powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Carlson, told Axios, “The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous.”

In response to a request for comment from Mediaite, the network referred the outlet to the statement they issued on April 24, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

As for what might be next for Carlson, the former Fox News host reportedly spoke to Elon Musk, according to Axios, about possibly working together in some capacity. But the two reportedly did not discuss specifics.

