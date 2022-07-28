Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, took aim at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday night after he posed with his wife for a photo shoot with Vogue.

The Zelenskys’ spread in the high-end fashion magazine raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. Renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer commented on Twitter that while “zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare” a “vogue wartime photo shoot: bad idea.”

zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare vogue wartime photo shoot:

bad idea

While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers.

Controversial Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) added, “While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers.”

Carlson’s take on Zelensky aligned closely with Boebert as he denounced U.S. military aid to the country as a “scam.”

As the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 156th day with some 48,000 people killed and over 17 million people displaced, according to Reuters, Carlson denounced Ukraine as an “authoritarian government.”

Carlson started his criticism of Zelensky by reading a recent quote from the world leader in the New York Post, in which he was asked if inflation should be a concern for Americans when continuing to give billions in aid to Ukraine.

“Inflation is nothing. Who is thinking about inflation? These things are secondary,” Carlson quotes Zelensky as saying.

“Really maybe to you, Mr. Zelensky, but to Americans, it’s actually kind of meaningful because our countries are not the same,” Carlson said, adding, “Why don’t you run yours will run ours.”

“So Ukraine’s leaders are really not hiding it anymore. They have total contempt for us. They just want our money. They don’t care about the United States even a little bit,” Carlson continued.

“This is not democracies uniting in solidarity. This is a scam,” Carlson concluded.

Carlson then played a clip of actor Ben Stiller visiting Zelensky in Kyiv and praising him for uniting his country in a time of crisis and calling him his “hero.”

“Yeah. If really you’re a hero,” Carlson responded, mocking Stiller for gushing over Zelensky.

“This week, Zelensky got the Annie Leibovitz treatment at Vogue magazine. He really is the Beto O’Rourke of Ukraine,” continued Carlson.

“This is real video uploaded by Vogue on Instagram. Watch. So pretty insulting to the thousands of Ukrainians who have died and to the U.S. taxpayer who’s funding all of this,” Carlson continued as footage of the photo shoot played on screen.

“But Ukraine has gotten away with it because, with the complicity of the American media, they have from day one, waged a fierce information war,” raged Carlson, who has been accused by critics of being pro-Putin. Carlson’s monologues have been used on multiple occasions on Russian state TV as pro-war propaganda.

“They lied about the ghost of Kyiv. They lied about the island where the troops told the battleship to F-off. They keep lying now. You know, they can lie all they want. But why are we still funding this?” Carlson concluded.

