Tucker Carlson Says Chauvin Jury Verdict Was ‘Please Don’t Hurt Us,’ Questions If We Can ‘Trust the Way This Decision Was Made’

Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night telling viewers the Derek Chauvin jury’s verdict was “please don’t hurt us.”

“Everyone understood perfectly well the consequences of an acquittal in this case,” Carlson said. “After nearly a year of burning and looting and murder by BLM, that was never in doubt.”

Regarding Chauvin being found guilty, Carlson said, “If given the maximum sentence under the law, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

“Is that a fair punishment? Is the officer guilty of the specific crimes for which he was just convicted? We can debate all that,” Carlson said.

He added, “No mob has the right to destroy our cities.”

Carlson said at one point, “Before we consider the details of today’s verdict, a bigger question, one we should all think about: can we trust the way this decision was made?”

“That’s the promise of our justice system, that it’s impartial. That it is as fair as human beings can make it.”

