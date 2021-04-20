Fox News Guest Says There’s No Evidence George Floyd Would Be Alive If He Were White

A Fox News guest said Tuesday night that there is no evidence that race played a role in the killing of George Floyd.

Fifth Column Podcast host Kmele Foster made the comments in an appearance on Fox News Primetime, after President Joe Biden delivered a speech on the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder by a jury.

Foster’s comments were made as part of a broader argument that while any killing by police should be scrutinized, high crime rates are more of a threat than police violence.

“There is, more than a year later, still no piece of evidence related to this particular case, the case of George Floyd being killed, that gives us an indication if he were a white man and all other things were equal, he would be alive today,” Foster said.

Primetime host Ben Domenech agreed, saying “That is something, unfortunately, our politicians are unfortunately unable to say unable to come out and be honest about.”

In the segment, Foster called Biden’s comments that Black Americans live in fear of police interactions “absurd” and “hyperbolic.”

“I don’t think people actually live in fear in that way,” he added.

He referred to the Adam Toledo case, where a 13-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer. Foster said that the officer involved was dealing with high murder rates in Chicago, which Foster described as a “war zone.”

He continued: “We’re ignoring the actual circumstances that genuinely make people afraid to leave their houses: The historic rises in murder rates in many cities in this country over the course of the last 12 months, in many respects connected to civil unrest that gripped the country during the wake of what has been described as a racial reckoning.”

Foster concluded by saying that the “racial reckoning” this country is going through is “disconnected from the facts.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

