Tucker Carlson Says He Tries Not to Lie on Air, But Admits: ‘I Lie, If I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a curious set of comments in a new interview where he may or may not have admitted to lying on air.

In an interview with David Rubin posted online over the weekend, Carlson accused the media of having become “illiberal.” In one point in their conversation — flagged first by Media Matters — Rubin asked Carlson how he thinks several anchors on CNN “live with themselves at this point when they just lie again and again and we have the internet to expose the lies?”

In his answer, Carlson led by saying “I lie if I’m really cornered or something.”

I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t — I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever. But to systematically lie like that without asking yourself why am I doing this? So if these people ask themselves why am I doing this? And they say, well, I want to protect the system because I really believe in the system. Ok, who’s running the system? You’re lying to defend Jeff Bezos? Like, you’re treating Bill Gates like some sort of moral leader, like, are you kidding me? How dare you do that!

The comments came as Carlson argued that the media has become “defenders of the powerful” who attack “the weakest people in our society.” Carlson eventually added “I have done that, inadvertently over the years because I got carried away. But I really try not to. And everyone who works on our show is very aware of the most basic rule, which is don’t piss down. Don’t attack people beneath you. If you’re gonna you know, take a punch, make sure it’s upward.”

Carlson has conceded in the past that his show has indeed punched down. Tucker Carlson Tonight developed a reputation early on for segments in which Carlson eviscerated and ruthlessly mocked everyone from Teen Vogue writers to college students.

While the Fox News host has moved on from that style of programming in recent years, he has hardly given punching down a break.

Watch above (start at 35:40), via The Rubin Report.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com