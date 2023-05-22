Tucker Carlson Shares Video from His Biographer Claiming That Fox News Was Forced to Sack Him as Secret Condition in the Dominion Settlement

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared a short clip on Monday from Chadwick Moore claiming that Fox fired Carlson as a secret condition of the network’s $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in April.

Moore, a regular Fox News guest and contributing editor at The Spectator, included the accusation in a plug for his upcoming biography on Carlson and declared, “Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that that is in fact the truth.”

Since Carlson’s abrupt firing in late April, while the number one rated opinion host on cable news, speculation has run rampant as to why he was given the ax. Theories have ranged from his being fired due to an ongoing harassment lawsuit from his former booker to the Dominion lawsuit revealing communications from Tucker bashing Fox leadership in explicit terms.

Carlson’s camp, meanwhile, began releasing its version of events in early May with a brutal letter accusing Fox of “fraud and breach of contract.” Axios’s Mike Allen reported on the letter, writing that the “letter from his lawyers to Fox positions Carlson to argue that the noncompete provision in his contract is no longer valid — freeing him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise.”

Allen adds:

The letter also alleges Fox broke promises not to settle with Dominion Voting Systems “in a way which would indicate wrongdoing” on the part of Carlson and not to take any actions in a settlement that would harm Carlson’s reputation. Carlson was told by a member of the Fox board that he was taken off the air as part of the Dominion settlement, two sources briefed on the conversation told Axios.

Fox News called the accusation “categorically false.” Dominion too addressed the accusation in a statement, writing, “As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing. Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.” Notably, Dominion took a very public victory lap after its massive settlement with Fox News and, despite receiving criticism for not getting an on-air apology from Fox, never hinted at any further demands or wins from the lawsuit.

Since his ouster, several behind-the-scenes clips of Carlson have been leaked portraying the opinion host in a less-than-positive light. Carlson’s legal team has again accused Fox of being behind these leaks, while Fox has asked Dominion to ensure no one on their side was leaking. Carlson’s camp had initially pointed the finger at Fox board member and former House Speaker Paul Ryan as being the leaker and has since moved on to accuse another board member in a bombastic statement from Carlson’s lawyer Bryan Freedman to Carlson’s former publication the Daily Caller.

Carlson’s embrace of Moore’s claims is his latest move in setting up what appears to be an imminent legal battle with Fox over his contract, which reportedly includes a non-compete agreement. Carlson’s Fox contract expires in January of 2025 and the network has reportedly been working to “sideline” him with an offer to pay the flame-throwing host $20 million a year not to work, added Allen in his reporting.

Moore also offered some insight into the monologue Carlson had written for the Monday show, which never aired as Carslon was fired that morning.

“I have spent the last year researching and writing this book, and during that time, I’ve gotten to know Tucker, his family, his friends and his staff very well. In fact, I’ve gotten to know, Tucker, the person, not the caricature that his enemies try to portray,” Moore begins, adding:

I was working closely with Tucker when he was taken off the air by Fox. And as some of you know, I was also a regular on his show. And I happened to be a guest on the final episode of the show, which was on April 21st. I’ve also seen the monologue that Tucker planned to deliver on Monday, April 24th, before his show was abruptly taken off the air. That monologue dealt with, among other things, investigations around January 6th, and particularly Ray Epps, the only person captured on video inciting people to violence at the Capitol that day, and allegedly an FBI informant who still has not been arrested or charged.

Epps, a former Trump supporter, is now in hiding with his wife amid conspiracy theories that he incited the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on behalf of the government.

“Ironically, a good part of the monologue also dealt with the people and forces that are trying to silence him, like AOC and others in government,” Moore continued, concluding:

It is now been reported that his firing was a condition demanded by Dominion as part of the settlement with Fox. Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that that is in fact the truth. If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country, possibly until after the next presidential election. Knowing Tucker as I do, I’m confident that he will not be silenced. As I’m sure all of you are as well. If you’re interested in knowing more, if you want to know about who Tucker is, about his history, his passions, and what motivates him.

Watch the full clip above.

