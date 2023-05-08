Tucker Carlson was apparently worried that he would be unable to escape Fox News and he would “die here,” text messages with network host Jesse Watters suggest.

Fox fired Carlson last month after it was revealed he made a series of unflattering and critical remarks in private communications about the network and some of its employees. In one instance, he referred to a Fox senior executive as a “cunt.”

In newly-released texts from December 2020 obtained by Confider – a Daily Beast newsletter – Carlson lamented then-President Donald Trump’s post-election antics, which included the false claim the contest was stolen from him.

“It’s so sad,” Carlson texted. “He’s going to break some shit. He already is. Wish I knew where to run. But I’ll die here.”

As Confider noted, this latest revelation appears to be part of a trend whereby Carlson did not seem particularly happy with the network after the 2020 election.

Carlson was also irked by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

“This girl apparently works for us in the ‘news’ division, though I’d be stunned if she’s ever broken a story,” he texted. “She was on Twitter last night calling out Hannity, and accusing Trump of planning to ‘steal’ the election. Can’t continue.”

It wasn’t the only time Carlson groused about Heinrich.

“Please get her fired,” he texted to fellow Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham shortly after the election. Seriously… What the fuck? I’m actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

Additionally, Carlson texted with Fox News anchor Bret Baier two days after the election when it had yet to be decided. Carlson expressed concern that the network’s election coverage was insulting viewers, many of whom erroneously believed Trump’s election lies.

“I continue to think the company isn’t taking the [sic] seriously enough,” Carlson texted Baier. “We need to do something to reassure our core audience. They’re our whole business model.”

The texts in the aforementioned instances came via leaks to The Daily Beast. Another gripe in a text from Carlson was revealed as part of a filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox, which was settled for $787.5 million last month, one week before Fox fired Carlson.

