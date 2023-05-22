WATCH: Tim Scott Goes Full Howard Dean in Announcing Run For President

Sen. Tim Scott‘s (R) highly energetic presidential announcement in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday was reminiscent of Howard Dean‘s (D-VT) 2004 “I have a scream speech” that many political wonks believed hurt his bid for the Democratic nomination.

An extremely animated Scott screamed out, “Hello, North Charles-tiiiiiin!” after being introduced onstage by his nephew Monday morning. Scott then let out a slightly more muted, “Hello, South Carolin-aaaaah!” before dancing his way to the middle of the stage, where he quipped, “Obviously, I can’t dance — you knew that already.”

Scott’s actual announcement was equally boisterous and full of dramatic pauses.

“I’m announcing today… that I’m running… for president…of the United States…OF AMERICA!”

The crowd ate up Scott’s enthusiasm, whooping and vigorously applauding in response.

Dean (D-VT), who was Vermont’s Governor and Chair of the Democratic National Committee was a front-runner for the Democratic nomination in 2004 when many say his unhinged “scream” at an Iowa rally led to his downfall.

A fired up Dean counted down the future political contests he claimed he would win before yelling, “…and then we’re going to Washington, D.C., to take back the White House! Yea-aaaaaaah!” with his voice cracking. The crowd loved it at the time, but the “Dean Scream” may have ended his political career because it made him appear out of control.

Scott’s uphill climb for the Republican nomination pits him against front-runners Donald Trump (R), and the as-yet-undeclared Ron DeSantis (D-FL). Scott’s enthusiasm Monday was in sharp contrast to Trump’s doom and gloom campaign speeches where he has threatened retaliation against his enemies and said only he “can prevent World War III.” The New York Times reported that Scott had raised $22 million so far for his campaign.

