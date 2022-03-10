Bryce Mitchell, the UFC fighter who has been celebrated by Tucker Carlson for his comments on Ukraine, believes school shootings are staged by the U.S. government.

The star fighter known as “Thug Nasty” recently drew the attention of social media for voicing his thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a UFC press conference. Journalist Glenn Greenwald, a regular guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight, shared the clip on Twitter:

It’s often amazing what you hear when you listen to people who don’t pay constant attention to politics for a living and therefore don’t have their basic values corrupted and perceptions warped by constant propaganda: https://t.co/8dRjnYSo1K — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 6, 2022

“My first thought is I’m not going nowhere to fight none of these wars for these politicians,” Mitchell said when asked about the conflict. “I’m staying at home, and when the war comes to Arkansas, I will dig my boots in the ground, and I will die for everything I love. And I will not retreat. If this country is invaded and everybody’s saying, well, we’ve got to evacuate, we got to leave, I will not. I will dig my boots in the Arkansas soil, and I will fight for the people that I love, for the land that I love and the way of life that I love.”

Carlson praised Mitchell’s comments on Monday night, and the fighter appeared on his show on Tuesday, where he reiterated his pledge to not go to Ukraine and fight in its war against Russia.

(No one, as far as I know, is asking Mitchell to fight in Ukraine. The United States is not at war with Russia, and Americans are not being conscripted to go fight in a war against Russia.)

“How do you get to be so honest when everyone else is afraid to say what they think?” Carlson asked Thug Nasty.

Mitchell went on to accuse “our leaders” and “a lot of these elites” of treason. He did not elaborate, but such conspiratorial thinking isn’t new for the MMA fighter.

Last month, ahead of his fight at UFC Vegas 49 against Edson Barboza, Mitchell appeared for an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

There, the two got onto the subject of school shootings.

“My number one explanation is the government is in a lot of these,” Mitchell said. “They have an agenda, they set up mass shootings and then blame the AR-15s. And say ‘Oh, now we’re coming to take your AR-15s’.”

A skeptical Helwani asked Mitchell why the government has yet to execute its supposed plan to confiscate AR-15s after mass shootings.

“Let me tell you why they have not taken away the AR-15s, because this is God’s land, and they cannot,” he replied. “They do not have the power to take away these AR-15s. They have been trying and they have been trying. The people are too strong. I would die before I hand these guns over to my government.”

The conspiracy theory that school shootings — like the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in which 20 small children were massacred — are staged is popular among far right figures like Alex Jones.

Previously, Mitchell said he believed the government “made” the coronavirus and “infected the people on purpose to cause some type of chaos.”

“I blame the government,” Mitchell said in March 2020. “I really do. It’s usually who I blame for everything. I think the coronavirus was made by the government. I think the good government made the damn virus. I think that they infected the people on purpose to cause some type of chaos. There’s some people making good money and stuff.”

He added that he thought Covid-19 was created to — again — give the government an excuse to confiscate guns.

“I think our government is going to try and take our guns,” Mitchell said. “That’s what I think is going to happen, and it’s sad, but that’s what I see happening. I’ve seen them pushing some gun control thing right now and trying to get our guns or at least seeing if they can. I’m seeing how it goes. I don’t know, the whole thing is crazy to me.”

Watch his appearance on Fox News above.

