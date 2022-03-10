Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised justice against the Russian media for lying about the deadly airstrike their military just committed on a maternity and children’s hospital.

Zelensky posted a video statement on Telegram, confirming the Mariupol hospital attack wounded 17 people and killed 3, including a young girl. The Ukrainian president spoke of how the attack was covered by Russian television, “but not a word of truth was said. The Russians were lied to that there had been no patients at the hospital.”

Zelensky’s remarks come as the Russian government falsely claims they aren’t attacking civilian targets. They have also claimed with no evidence that the hospital was empty of civilians because it had already been taken over by Ukrainian radicals.

“It is not the first time we see pathetic outcries concerning so-called atrocities,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zelensky tore into the Russian media for pushing the government’s narrative, saying “war crimes are impossible without the propagandists who cover them up.” He also swore they would be held accountable for their “complicity” the government’s actions.

“I want to tell them one thing: you will bear responsibility, just as all those who give orders to bomb civilians,” Zelensky said. “You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes…You will be hated by Russian citizens, everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly for many years in a row when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”

As he spoke of Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and re-affirmed his defiance of Russia, Zelensky continued to hammer Russia’s “propaganda channels” running cover for their invading military.

Watch above, via Telegram.

