Tulsi Gabbard Invokes MLK, Says Biden Shares ‘Same Core Principles’ As Hitler In Fox News Rant

During an appearance on Friday night’s edition of Watters Primetime, former presidential candidate and Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler, arguing his commitment to making diverse appointments to administration and federal posts follows “the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism.

Criticizing “identity politics” and the apparent negative effects they are having on society via Biden administration officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, host Jesse Watters said, “Tulsi, I think we are a little tired of the diversity stuff.”

“Jesse, what we are seeing is their philosopher identity politics,” Gabbard said. “This is one of the reasons I left the Democratic Party. You see how their agenda of identity politics directly undermines the traditional democratic values that were expressed beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King, that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character.

Referring to “example after example” that Watters discussed, she said, “They are proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race, and let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is. It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes, and, where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American. We have seen where this, uh, philosophy can lead.

Gabbard continued, “We need leaders who will elect, who will select people based on their character. How committed they are to the Constitution and the capabilities that they bring to actually do the job that they are hired to do most importantly, their heart.”

After she went on about leaders’ “hearts,” Watters asked Gabbard, “You are saying the focus on genetics is in a way similar to what was going on in Germany?

She reiterated her comparisons, saying, “You look at the core values and core principles of Adolf Hitler and Nazism what is it based on? It’s based on genetics this philosophy of geneticism and discriminating based on their genes. That’s the issue here, really, when you cut to the core of it.

“When they are standing there, saying we are proud to be selecting people solely based on race, that is alarming to men so many levels. You see them oh we we going to select someone based on their race, based on their gender, these immutable characteristics that we are born with, this goes against, again, the very vision our founders had for us,” she said.

Even Watters distanced himself from Gabbard’s comparison.

“I’m not sure about the German thing, but I think you are right on this point: they care about what they administration looks like but they don’t care about what we look like,” Watters said, “and we’re out here saying hey, we need this, we need that can you — and they are not even looking at us.”

“Yes,” Gabbard responded. “They are just putting themselves. Putting themselves first. That alone is a huge disqualifier.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

