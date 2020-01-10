Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) shared harsh criticism of what she clearly sees as the failed foreign policies of President Donald Trump Friday morning during an appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.

For context, it’s worth noting that Gabbard has often been portrayed by her Democratic cohorts as something of a shill for the Trump administration, with many observers going so far to suggest that she has aspirations to run as a third-party candidate to help Trump’s reelection efforts. She has appeared on Fox News opinion programs far more than many other Democratic presidential hopefuls, and seems to often criticize establishment Democratic group-think more than President Trump.

But that was not on display during the Friday morning appearance, as the Iraq War veteran shared her extremely harsh judgment of Trump’s policies in Iran.

“Iran is no longer complying with any of the restrictions of the Iran nuclear agreement,” Gabbard noted, adding “and they are speeding closer and closer to developing nuclear weapons capabilities, which increases the threat to the United States and to the world.”

While she did not directly blame Trump for the Ukrainian airliner downed by Iranian forces, she did indirectly lay that at the feet of the Commander in Chief.

“I think it’s a very unfortunate incident, that has affected so many people and so many families, but this is one of these consequences of this escalation and this state of war that we are in,” Gabbard offered. She then added, “having the foresight and being able to look at what the consequences are of going to war with Iran, I think it’s a serious thing and a responsibility of the present commander in chief, that he and his administration have not looked at.”

“This is the consequence of this escalation of the war, that further points to why we need to de-escalate these tensions now. I urge President Trump to do so, to get back to the negotiating table and make sure this war no longer continues to move forward.”

Watch above via Fox News.

