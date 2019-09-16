Yep, tonight’s the night. Sean Spicer officially made his Dancing With the Stars debut.

Spicer joining the show was a puzzling and surprising move, made even more so by host Tom Bergeron publicly saying he would’ve preferred the producers avoid politically divisive bookings.

Now it’s here.

You can watch the moment of Spicer’s debut above, via ABC, for posterity. Of course, the moment has gotten a lot of social media attention:

I’m sorry, I just don’t see how it’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/ZkRyPU7uWp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2019

WWR has been worried for quite some time about Sean Spicer’s diminishing prospects. Now, at last, such concerns can be put to rest, thanks to “Dancing With the Stars” Bonus: Puffy chartreuse shirt pic.twitter.com/wgEvGfncXk — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) September 17, 2019

SNL, please bring Melissa McCarthy back for a Spicer/DWTS spoof pic.twitter.com/6xlyGQXdgB — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) September 17, 2019

God is very mad at us rnpic.twitter.com/QC7hvXtrC4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 17, 2019

How big was the crowd? https://t.co/1Y70DunjSZ — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) September 17, 2019

Oh, to have been the fortune teller back in 2014 who could have told Spicer, "Sean, I have good news and bad news. On the one hand, you are going to the press secretary for a Republican president. On the other, you need to see this GIF…" https://t.co/aNiTSx9gOf — David Freedlander (@freedlander) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019

Costume designer takes revenge on former WH spox for untrue statements https://t.co/ALBgOFVsiQ — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 17, 2019

According to Spicer, this actually *isn't* the most embarrassing outfit in the history of post-White House press secretaries. https://t.co/TNGCKC4l87 — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 17, 2019

“The tweet speaks for itself”pic.twitter.com/ZsFCcaGdqe — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 17, 2019

