Twitter Has a Field Day With Sean Spicer’s Dancing With the Stars Debut

By Josh FeldmanSep 16th, 2019, 9:15 pm

Yep, tonight’s the night. Sean Spicer officially made his Dancing With the Stars debut.

Spicer joining the show was a puzzling and surprising move, made even more so by host Tom Bergeron publicly saying he would’ve preferred the producers avoid politically divisive bookings.

Now it’s here.

You can watch the moment of Spicer’s debut above, via ABC, for posterity. Of course, the moment has gotten a lot of social media attention:

