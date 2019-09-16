WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in New Mexico

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico tonight.

Despite recent Democratic success in the state, Team Trump apparently believes New Mexico is up for grabs and that they could get it firmly in the red column by the 2020 elections.

The president may end up going off on The New York Times at the rally tonight, after blasting the paper on Twitter over the Brett Kavanaugh story that had to throw in an editor’s note clarifying the woman at the center of a new accusation against the Supreme Court justice does not recall the incident.

I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

…She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

You can watch live above, via Fox 10 Phoenix.

