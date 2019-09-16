WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in New Mexico

comScore

By Mediaite StaffSep 16th, 2019, 8:48 pm

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico tonight.

Despite recent Democratic success in the state, Team Trump apparently believes New Mexico is up for grabs and that they could get it firmly in the red column by the 2020 elections.

The president may end up going off on The New York Times at the rally tonight, after blasting the paper on Twitter over the Brett Kavanaugh story that had to throw in an editor’s note clarifying the woman at the center of a new accusation against the Supreme Court justice does not recall the incident.

