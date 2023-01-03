Twitter Speculation Runs Rampant After AOC Spotted in Deep Conversation With Paul Gosar — Who Once Tweeted Violent Meme of Her
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) fascinated news watchers when they were spotted having a civil-looking conversation despite the notable animosity between the two.
The two congressmembers were in the House Chamber on Tuesday for the Speaker vote as the 118th session of Congress came into order. Gosar was among the hard-right Republican holdouts who refused to back Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid, so the question of who will be Speaker is still in the grips of uncertainty.
During a break in the proceedings, Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with fellow representatives who were very much her ideological opposite. One conversation was between her and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), but the other was with Gosar.
Political observers may recall that the last time Ocasio-Cortez and Gosar were publicly involved with one another, it was when Gosar was censured and stripped of his committee assignments after posting an Attack on Titan spoof that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez with swords. The video also showed Gosar preparing to attack a depiction of President Joe Biden.
Clips of the talk between Ocasio-Cortez and Gosar made their way onto Twitter, which captivated the attention of those tracking today’s events in Congress. Many people were astonished to see the two even hold this conversation, and more wondered what they might’ve been talking about.
Watch above via CSPAN.
