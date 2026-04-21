The View’s Sunny Hostin is definitely not ready to invite Tucker Carlson onto her side of the political aisle, rejecting and blasting an apology the pundit gave for ever supporting President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s The View, Hostin and her co-hosts reacted to Carlson speaking on his own show about his regret in campaigning for Trump, a politician he endorsed but has now grown vocally critical of over the Iran war and more.

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say,” Carlson said.

“Whatever. I don’t believe him,” Hostin said in reaction. “He’s not getting a bear hug from me. I don’t think — you know, the world’s on fire and you can’t just say, ‘oopsies.'”

The “bear hug” refers to a debate Hostin had last week with Joy Behar on the show about accepting Trump supporters who have turned into critics, like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“In terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do and give her a big bear hug, I’m not gonna do that,” Hostin said at the time.

On Tueday she argued that she doesn’t trust what Carlson is saying now because he’s already changed his mind on Trump before, citing a 2021 text in which Carlson said he “passionately” hated Trump. Past messages by Carlson about Trump were revealed in Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which has since been settled.

“In 2021 he texted someone and said that he hated trump passionately and then two years later he said, I’m voting for Trump. and then in 2024 he endorsed him for president,” Hostin said. “So now all of a sudden 2021 you hated him and now all of a sudden you want me to forgive you for this situation? No thank you, Tucker Carlson!”

Watch above via ABC.

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