Tyreek Hill Reveals He Got Death Threats After Calling Tua Tagavailoa a More Accurate QB Than Patrick Mahomes

Star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he’s receiving death threats following the release of his first podcast episode.

Hill launched his first podcast It Needed To Be Said, on June 10. He offered fans an inside look at his trade to the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs, along with sports friendships he’s made a long the way.

During the first episode, Hill and co-host — lawyer Julius Collins — began to discuss Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“He’s ‘that’ dude, bro. Like what a lot of people don’t know. Like I’m not like — I’m not just sitting here just — I’m not just sitting here just saying this because he’s my quarterback now!” Hill said. “I’m not trying to get more targets right now. But what I’m trying to say is to it is that deal, bro.”

“He has an arm,” remarked Collins.

Later into the conversation Collins then asks Hill to compare his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes with Tagovailoa.

“Who got the strongest arm? Tua or Patrick Mahomes?” he asked.

“I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm,” Hill responded — saying Mahomes jersey number. “But as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

These comments drew strong criticism from fans and commentators alike who saw Hill picking a new quarterback over Mahomes whom he had played with for years.

Even Stephen A. Smith jumped into the backlash and called out Hill, saying, “You gonna try to tell me a dude that you’ve never even played a preseason game with is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes.”

He continued, “If you are really, really serious about that, I’m sorry. I’m gonna say this on national television, stay off the weed, and I dunno, I ain’t trying to accuse Tyreek Hill or anything like that … I don’t want anybody to think that I’m implying that he uses something, but that comment is so asinine. So utterly ridiculous. So beyond the pale that the brother really should be tested immediately.”

On Tuesday, Hill released the second episode of It Needed To Be Said and addressed the amount of pushback he received even citing that he got death threats resulting from his comments on Mahomes.

“Every social media account I owned, I got death threats on,” Hill said. “Which is ridiculous.”

He continued, “It’s just another situation where my mom always told me, you never judge a book by its cover. You know, the whole thing ain’t even out yet. Right. You know? So you just be patient, man. I just feel like a lot of people just overreacted for no reason.”

“But that’s a problem, you know, that the media and the journalists have to deal with. Right. A lot of them has gotten, they’ve gotten to the point where they don’t care about reporting the truth,” Collins said.

Listen above via It Needed To Be Said.

