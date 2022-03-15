U.S. General Says NATO Is ‘Ready to Defend’ After Patriot Missile Systems Installed Along Ukraine’s Border

Patriot missile systems have been installed along Poland’s border with Ukraine, and a U.S. Army major general says they’re “ready to defend” against threats to NATO countries.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reported from eastern Poland on Tuesday and gave an exclusive tour of the missile batteries by the military.

According to her report, the systems have been in place since last week. They were placed there due to rising tensions in the region.

Most of the fighting which has occurred since Russia invaded has taken place in central and eastern Ukraine. There are fears cities such as Lviv in the west could be next.

CNN reported Monday that Russians bombarded a military complex near the city. At least 35 were killed just 12 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The attack was one of three which have occurred in recent days.

O’Donnell spoke to the man in charge of the NATO batteries in Poland. He was not named and CBS blurred out his face for obvious security reasons.

“All of these missiles are designed to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, designed to defeat cruise-type missiles, as well as aircraft,” the man told CBS News. “Regardless of intentional or accidental, the system actually does not have the means of discriminating against those, it identifies threats and we have the ability of defeating those threats.”

O’Donnell reported Patriot systems have also been deployed in Germany and the Netherlands.

She spoke with the man in charge of Europe’s air defenses, U.S. Army Major Gen. Gregory Brady.

“We always are maintaining a high level of readiness,” Brady told O’Donnell. “They are here ready to defend against any type of aerial threats that could threaten NATO territory.”

O’Donnell reported there are 100,000 U.S. troops stationed in Europe, which is the most since 2005.

Watch above, via CBS News.

