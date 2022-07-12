Shocking New Video Shows Uvalde Police Do Absolutely Nothing for 77 Minutes During Massacre

Shocking surveillance video released Tuesday from May’s massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas shows the gunman entering the building and then a classroom where he began firing his AR-15 at children — whose screams are edited out of the video published by the media. Later, the video shows officers huddled outside in the hallway and doing nothing for over an hour as the gunman remains in a classroom.

The Austin American-Statesman obtained a 77-minute recording captured from the school’s surveillance, which it then edited into a 4-minute clip that has had some audio scrubbed. The paper removed the graphic screams and sounds from the children, nineteen of whom died, along with two teachers.

Footage shared by CNN Tuesday evening removed the sounds of gunshots from the May 24th mass killing at Robb Elementary School.

The footage begins with the gunman crashing his vehicle in front of the school. It then cuts to inside the school, which shows him entering with a rifle.

He fired into the building through classroom windows before the entry. Within three minutes, armed officers were outside the classroom where a massacre was taking place.

At one point in the footage, the gunman shoots at a number of officers, and they each retreat.

One police officer is seen utilizing a school hand sanitizer station as the killings were taking place down the hall. Another was captured by a security camera checking his phone.

Dozens of cops with guns drawn amassed in the hallway, but none attempted to stop what was occurring feet away.

Finally, once officers show up equipped with ballistic shields and rifles, police can be seen breaching the classroom where the suspect was barricaded. They killed him after opening an unlocked door.

The massacre went on for more than an hour.

The American–Statesman reported:

The video tells in real time the brutal story of how heavily armed officers failed to immediately launch a cohesive and aggressive response to stop the shooter and save more children if possible. And it reinforces the trauma of those parents, friends and bystanders who were outside the school and pleaded with police to do something, and for those survivors who quietly called 911 from inside the classroom to beg for help.

