Washington Post Columnist Says Ilhan Omar ‘Wants to See Jews Die’

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen claimed on air Wednesday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her fellow Democrats want Jewish people to die.

As Congress continues to deliberate over a new federal budget, Thiessen joined Shannon Bream on America Reports to talk about how Democratic leaders were pressed into removing a $1 billion provision for Israeli defense from the budget. The funding was meant to go toward Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and weaponry from the country’s enemies.

Asked for his take, Thiessen didn’t hesitate to explain what he believes this capitulation says about Democrats, especially those (Omar included) who led the push against the Iron Dome funding:

This just shows the problem of anti-Semitism inside the Democratic Party. Let’s not mince words. If you vote against the Iron Dome, you want Jews to die. It’s that simple. There’s no other way to explain the vote.

Thiessen continued by saying that declining to fund Iron Dome is tantamount to Democrats saying “we tolerate anti-semitism in our ranks,” and also that they “side with terrorists against Israel.” He eventually zeroed in on Omar as he seethed that “the leading anti-Semite of the squad” is vice-chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The question is why do the Democrats tolerate someone like Ilhan Omar in not just the ranks of the party, but in the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee?” He said. “This is a woman who wants to see Jews die, and she’s the second-in-command in the committee in Congress that sets policy with regard to Israel.”

Thiessen concluded by accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being “willing to tolerate anti-Semitism, willing to tolerate members of Congress and let them vote to kill Jews” to get her reconciliation bill through.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com