Harvard legal professor and Trump legal defender Alan Dershowitz made clear that former President Donald Trump is wrong in his baseless and consistent claims that the 2020 general election was stolen. The fact that he made these claims to Fox News host Sean Hannity, in full view of millions of Hannity viewers who likely disagree, is no small thing.

Hannity started the conversation by discussing ongoing audits of elections in key swing states that went for President Joe Biden, arguing that the audits were a healthy exercise for the body politic as people need confidence in the results. This ignores the fact that many people see the audits as a politically motivated effort designed solely to undermine that very confidence, and that the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania had already been certified and vetted and recounted during the end of 2020.

Dershowitz followed Hannity’s intro by making two salient points. “Number one, there’s never been a perfect election,” he said. “JFK’s election wasn’t perfect, George Bush’s election was imperfect and the current election wasn’t perfect.” He then added, “Number two, the evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn’t stolen and that the outcome was right.”

Gregg Jarrett then opined with his signature Gregg Jarrett-style analysis, after which Hannity noted: “a lot of these states were very close.” He then hypothetically asked Dershowitz “what if an audit shows that a state would flip, and what would the remedy be, professor?”

“The answer is crystal clear, no one knows,” the Harvard professor replied. “It’s never happened. The supreme court would duck the issue in the way it ducked to the issue in 2000, in the way it ducked the issue in 2020 and 2021.”

And then Dershowitz doused any embers of hope some Hannity viewers might have that Trump could be reinstated as president. “There would not be a reversal of fortune, a reversal of the election. That would not happen, unless we found — unbelievably — it didn’t happen here, massive, massive, deliberate fraud. But it’s just not going to happen.”

“I think we have to look to the future,” he continued. “We have to accept the fact that Joe Biden is the President of the United States, he will be the president of the United States until the next election but we have to make sure that future elections are transparent.”

“It’s a very unhealthy thing in a democracy if 30 million, 50 million people don’t trust the outcome of an election,” he said. The election has to be trusted and for that we need transparency and that is why I’m in favor of audits,” he claimed because he is confident they will show “lack of perfection” and that the election wasn’t stolen.

Watch above via Fox News.

