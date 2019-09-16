WATCH: Alec Baldwin Gets Absolutely Torched By Daughter Ireland at Comedy Central Roast

Alec Baldwin was absolutely skewered at the Comedy Central Roast, which aired Sunday night, by a variety of roasters including; Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, and Sean Hayes. But the performer who may have brought the most fire of all was the actor’s own daughter.

In a singeing five-minute routine, model Ireland Baldwin completely torched her father on a variety of topic. Notably, Ireland went after Alec over the infamous voicemail he left her when she was 11 calling her a “rude, thoughtless, little pig.”

“Hi Dad, I’m Ireland,” she said mockingly at the outset. “It’s good to be here. I almost didn’t know about it because I haven’t checked my voicemails from my dad for the last, like, 12 years?”

Ireland went on to rip her father for being something of an absentee dad.

“I actually have a lot in common with the people in this roast, because like them, I don’t really know you that well either,” Ireland said. She added, “A lot of people know my dad as that guy from the Mission: Impossible movies or that guy from 30 Rock. I know him as that guy from like, half of my birthday parties?”

Watch above, via Comedy Central

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com